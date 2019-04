Batkivschyna To Take Part In Parliamentary Election In October

The Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party intends to take part in the parliamentary election in October 2019.

Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tymoshenko also said that her party is aiming to win the parliamentary election and inviting everyone who is supporting her program.

The politician is confident that the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association parliamentary faction will manage to implement her pre-election program called Ukraine's New Course.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, does not intend to organize protests due to the results of the presidential election.

Tymoshenko also notes she respects the choice made by the people.

She noted that her team has another opportunity, which is the upcoming parliamentary election.

Tymoshenko said she did not intend to appeal against presidential election results.

Tymoshenko does not intend to support presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, in the second round of the presidential election.

A total of 30.26% of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 15.92% incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, and 13.38% - Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, after 97.83% of e-reports on voting results counted.