Tymoshenko Not To Organize Any Rallies Due To Presidential Election Results

Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, does not intend to organize protests due to the results of the presidential election.

She said this at a press conference on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You know what state the country is in now. You know it is currently trying to survive and we do understand that any protest may be a ground for the aggressor-country currently warring with Ukraine. I will never let myself escalate the situation in the country," she said.

Tymoshenko also notes she respects the choice made by the people.

She noted that her team has another opportunity, which is the upcoming parliamentary election.

Also, Yuliya Tymoshenko does not intend to appeal against presidential election results.

"We will not go to court. The reason is very simple. We have appealed to court numerous time during this election… The incumbent president has privatized the judicial system. And it is working at the same faked level as the presidential election was held," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tymoshenko does not intend to support presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, in the second round of the presidential election.

The Batkivschyna leader noted she will help the newly elected president to embody the proposals from her pre-election program Ukraine's New Course.

A total of 30.26% of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 15.92% incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, and 13.38% - Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, after 97.83% of e-reports on voting results counted.

At the same time, 11.67% of voters supported Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko.

6.92% - Civic Initiative party leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko,

6.03% - Presidential candidate / former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU; 2003-2005), Ihor Smeshko.

5.47% - Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko.

4.16% - deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul.

1.62% - former chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Koshulynskyi

The other candidates received less than 1% of votes.