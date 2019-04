Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 4.4 Billion On Foreign Debt Before 2020 - Finance Ministry

Before the end of 2019 Ukraine will have to pay UAH 120 billion or USD 4.4 billion (at the National Bank of Ukraine's rate as at April 1) in foreign debt.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Ukraine will have to redeem foreign debts worth UAH 88.32 billion and service them for UAH 32.5 billion.

In the second quarter, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 44.66 billion and service for UAH 6.43 billion; in the third quarter - UAH 38.5 billion and UAH 20.63 billion; and in the fourth quarter - 5.16 billion and UAH 5.44 billion respectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state and state-secured debt as at late February 2019 made UAH 2,111.90 billion or USD 78.24 billion, against UAH 2,171.92 billion or USD 78.25 billion a month earlier.