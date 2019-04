In March 2018, the single treasury account balance increased by 81.3% from UAH 8.196 billion (as at March 1) to UAH 14.86 billion (as at April 1).

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Minimum single treasury account balance was on March 1, 2019 - UAH 8.196 billion - and the highest one was on April 1 - UAH 14.86 billion.

In 2017, the balance increased from UAH 5.099 billion to UAH 9.861 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the treasury single account is a system of budget accounts of bodies of the State Treasury Service, on which taxes, fees and other payments of the state budget are accrued and from which the State Treasury Service bodies make payments to business entities that have performed works or rendered services to budget funds administrators.