Bookmakers Offering Odds Of 1:1.22-1:1.35 On Zelenskyi Victory In Presidential Election, 1:3.1-1:4 On Poroshen

Bookmakers are offering odds of 1:1.22-1:1.35 on victory for presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and of 1:3.1-1:4 on victory for incumbent president Petro Poroshenko in the second round of the 2019 presidential election.

This is stated in information on the websites of the Pari Match, bwin, and 1Xbet betting companies, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Pari Match, the odds on winning the presidential election are 1:1.35 for Zelenskyi and 1:3.10 for Poroshenko.

The odds at bwin are 1:1.22 for Zelenskyi and 1:4 for Poroshenko.

The odds at 1Xbet are 1:1.336 for Zelenskyi and 1:3.096 for Poroshenko.

Bookmakers thus consider Zelenskyi as the clear favorite in the second round of the presidential election.

The Favorit and Marafon bookmakers are not yet accepting bets on the outcome of the second round of the Ukrainian presidential election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, data from the Central Election Commission indicates that Zelenskyi gained 30.34% of the votes in the first round of the presidential election with 75.13% of the total votes counted, President Petro Poroshenko gained 16.02%, and the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Yulia Tymoshenko 13.28%.

Bookmakers were offering odds of between 1.7-1 and 2.2-1 on victory for actor / TV presenter Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the 2019 presidential elections, odds of between 1.889-1 and 2.35-1 on victory for President of Petro Poroshenko, and odds of between 2.08-1 and 5.5-1 on victory for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Yulia Tymoshenko on March 26.