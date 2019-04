SBU To Appeal Against Court Abolition Of Ban On Entry To Ukraine For Russian Actor Dobronravov

The Security Service of Ukraine intends to appeal against the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, which allowed Russian actor Fiodor Dobronravov to enter Ukraine.

A representative of the SBU announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“We will appeal,” he said.

According to him, an appeal against this decision will be filed soon.

The representative of the SBU did not specify the specific date of filing the appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court overturned the ban on the Svaty series and allowed Russian actor Dobronravov to enter Ukraine.