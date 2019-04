Tymoshenko Declares UAH 899,800, Her Husband UAH 7 Million Of Income, EUR 199,000, USD 420,000, UAH 540,000 In

The leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yuliya Tymoshenko has declared UAH 899,800 of income, her husband - UAH 7 million of income, EUR 199,000, USD 420,000, UAH 540,000 in cash for 2018.

This follows from data posted in the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform Functions of State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

UAH 407,300 was the salary of the Parliament member at the main place of work, UAH 422,900 - reimbursement of expenses related to MP powers, UAH 69,500 - interest from the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank).

Her spouse Oleksandr had UAH 270,900 of income from a foreign company Britico Product s.r.o. (the Czech Republic), UAH 4.8 million of business income, UAH 15 of interest from the Ukrainian Construction and Investment Bank, UAH 1.4 million of income from the alienation of property, UAH 458,000 of overdraft facilities.

Tymoshenko has USD 669,000 in bank accounts in Oschadbank.

Her husband keeps UAH 232,000 and USD 1 in accounts in Megabank, UAH 15 in the Ukrainian Construction and Investment Bank.

Tymoshenko rents a residential house (588 sq. m.) in Kozyn in Kyiv region from her cousin Tetiana Sharapova.

She also uses four land plots of 1,500 sq. m., 1,862 sq. m., 1,500 sq. m. and 1,244 sq. m., which belong to Tymoshenko's aunt, the chairman of the Batkivshchyna Dnipropetrovsk regional organization, a member of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Antonina Uliakhina.

According to the declaration, Tymoshenko has no vehicles.

She has also indicated in the declaration the purchase of works (services) in the amount of UAH 191,000 and the conclusion of a contract for the contribution into movable property.

The MP has declared three pairs of earrings with pearls and small precious stones, a ring with a small gem, a pendant with a precious stone, two pearl necklaces, a ring with pearls and small precious stones, as well as a set of earrings and rings with precious stones.

Her husband has declared two watches: Vacheron Constantin and Corum.

In 2018, he acquired a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 for UAH 2.4 million.

He also has a 1983 Chaika GAZ-14 car.

In addition, he is the owner of the companies: Geoforce, Lady Yu and Prostor OU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Tymoshenko declared UAH 560,000 of income, and her husband Oleksandr - UAH 3.6 million.