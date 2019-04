Bookmakers Offering Odds Of 1:1.22-1:1.35 On Zelenskyi Victory In Presidential Election, 1:3.1-1:4 On Poroshenko 19:14

Zelenskyi - 30.26%, Poroshenko - 15.98%, Tymoshenko - 13.36% - CEC, 90.26% Of Counted Voting Results E-Reports 18:48

SBU To Appeal Against Court Abolition Of Ban On Entry To Ukraine For Russian Actor Dobronravov 17:49

Tymoshenko Declares UAH 899,800, Her Husband UAH 7 Million Of Income, EUR 199,000, USD 420,000, UAH 540,000 In Cash For 2018 16:02