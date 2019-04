Zelenskyi's Headquarters Expecting Considerable Flow Of Votes From Tymoshenko And Other Candidates In Favor Of

The election headquarters of presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is expecting considerable flow of votes from Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, and other candidates in favor of Zelenskyi in the second round of the presidential election.

Spokesperson for the headquarters, Dmytro Razumkov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 30.41% of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 16.29% incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, and 13.10% - Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, after 60.28% of e-reports on voting results counted.

At the same time, 11.59% of voters supported Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko.

7.05% - Civic Initiative party leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko,

5.92% - Presidential candidate / former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU; 2003-2005), Ihor Smeshko.

5.14% - Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko.

4.31% - deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul.

1.66% - former chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Koshulynskyi

The other candidates received less than 1% of votes.