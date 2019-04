Voters turnout at the foreign ballot stations made 12.62% at the presidential election on March 31.

Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, Tetiana Slypachuk, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, the overall number of the voters in the rolls made 434,930 and only 54,931 people used their right to vote at the presidential election abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voters turnout at the presidential election on March 31 made 63.52%.

In compliance with the data, as at 8 p.m., the turnout made 63.52%.

The highest turnout was registered in Lviv (68.88%), Volyn (68.35%) regions and in the city of Kyiv (68.01%).

The lowest indicators were registered in Zakarpattia region (46.99%), Chernivtsi region (56.07%) and Luhansk region (56.78%).