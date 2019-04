Poroshenko's Headquarters Asking All Rivals To Take News About His Victory In 2nd Round Easy

The headquarters of incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, is asking all the rivals to take Poroshenko's victory in the second round of the presidential election easy.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Maksym Savrasov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 30.36% of voters supported presidential candidate / actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 16.40% incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, and 13.08% - Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, after 60.28% of e-reports on voting results counted.

At the same time, 11.58% of voters supported Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko.

7.07% - Civic Initiative party leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko,

5.92% - Presidential candidate / former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU; 2003-2005), Ihor Smeshko.

5.12% - Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko.

4.28% - deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul.

The other candidates received less than 2% of votes.