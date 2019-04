The 14.2-percent increase in cargo transportation fees by the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company took effect on March 30.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the new concept of the tariff setting is expected from Ukrzaliznytsia along with the railway market participants before July 2019.

Besides, it is said that Ukrzaliznytsia has already offered regular, in particular, quarterly, indexation to the market participants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Regulatory Service has approved increase in Ukrzaliznytsia's tariffs by 14.2% from April 1, 2019.