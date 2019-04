Poroshenko Spends UAH 123 Million On Advertising In 2018 - Declaration

President Petro Poroshenko spent about UAH 123 million on advertising in 2018.

This follows from his e-declaration for 2018, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President declared about UAH 328 million spent from UAH 1.6 billion of his overall income.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko boosted his income 95.5 times in 2018 over 2017 to UAH 1.6 billion.