President Petro Poroshenko, whose e-declaration was absence in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government as at April 1, when the term for its submission already expired, submitted it and it showed that his income rose 95.5 times in 2018 over 2017 to almost UAH 1.6 billion.

This follows from his e-declaration for 2018 that appeared on April 1 at 2:30 a.m. dated March 31, 11:49 p.m., Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He overall income made UAH 1,566,273,800.

It consists of UAH 1.1 billion of dividends from Rothschild Trust Schweiz AG (Switzerland), UAH 400 million of dividends from the Prime Assets Capital public joint-stock company, UAH 28.8 million of the funds compensated by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine for the cost of acquired government domestic loan bonds, UAH 21 million of interest income from the International Investment Bank.

Poroshenko declared UAH 16.3 million of income for 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since January 1, 2019, Poroshenko has declared UAH 895 million of income.