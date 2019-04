The Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation has ceased to have effect starting Monday, April 1.

Respective law on cessation of the Treaty took effect on December 12, 2018, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective decision was taken given the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine,

In compliance with the law, the termination of the Treaty frees Ukraine from any liability as to its implementation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia expressed its regret as to the Ukraine's decision to cease the Treaty.