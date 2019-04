CEC: No Violations Able To Put Voting Results At Risk

The Central Election Commission states there were no violations able to put results of the voting at the March 31 presidential election at risk.

Deputy Chairperson of the CEC, Yevhen Radchenko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that almost all ballot stations were opened on time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC has yet to declare official results of the election before April 10 inclusive.

If no of the candidates receive over 50% of votes, the second round of the election is expected on April 21.