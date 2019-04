Zelenskyi Ready To Meet With Putin If Ukrainian Territory Returned

Presidential Candidate / Actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Russian Federation returns Ukrainian territories.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added he was not ready to meet with Putin on any other occasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 28.73% of voters supported incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, 24.25% - actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 15.08% - Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, in compliance with the calculation of 0.12% of e-protocols.