Former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party, Mikheil Saakashvili, is supporting actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in the second round of the presidential election.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyi is the nest president of Ukraine! I am calling on all democratic forces to support him without any strings. Now Poroshenko's defeat is an incredible chance for Ukraine," Saakashvili wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Saakashvili intends to return to Ukraine on April 1.