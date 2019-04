Poroshenko Hoping Putin Will Agree For UN Peacekeeping Mission In Donbas After His Victory In 2nd Round

President Petro Poroshenko hopes that if he wins the second round of the presidential election, Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree for the deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Donbas.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also noted that after April 21, the negotiations on release of Ukrainian political prisoners will have to be resumed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko has thanked his voted for support.