Tymoshenko Not In Association Talks With Zelenskyi

Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, states she is not holding any talks with actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, on association.

She said in a response to a question of a journalist at her headquarters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tymoshenko noted no one should discuss results of the exit-polls as a final result.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tymoshenko said that incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, had bribed all the exit-polls.