Poroshenko: "I Will Happen To Struggle With Kolomoiskyi's Dummy. We Will Never Give A Chance To Kolomoiskyi"

President Petro Poroshenko says his team and he will never let actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, whom he considers to be a businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi's dummy candidate, to will.

President Petro Poroshenko said this at his briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that starting April 1 he would begin preparation for the second round of the presidential election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at 6 p.m., March 31, a total of 30.4% of pollees questioned by the actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 17.8% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko; and 14.2% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko at the presidential election.

At the same time, 9.8% of respondents voted for Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko; and 7.1% for Civic Initiative party leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko.

6.4% voted for former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ihor Smeshko, 4.8% for Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko, 4.0% for deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul, 1.8% for former deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada (2012-2014) Ruslan Koshulynskyi.

The poll was conducted at 400 ballot stations: at 200 ballot stations by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and at the other 200 by the Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches.

A total of 17,890 of respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.5%.

The final results of the exit-poll will be made public at 11 p.m.