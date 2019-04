Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, states that the exit-polls were bribed by incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko.

She has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted she was not against the first place of actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and added that Ukraine should trust only the data received from the official protocols from the ballot stations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 27% of pollees questioned by the headquarters of Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, voted for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 20.9% for Tymoshenko herself; and 13.9% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko.

He noted that the data had been gathered by the party's observers.

Batkivschyna member Ivan Krulko said the headquarters did not rule out certain discrepancies between the headquarters' and official data.

At the presidential election on March 31, a total of 29.25% of pollees voted for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 19.9% - for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, 13.75% - for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko.