As at 6 p.m., March 31, a total of 30.1% of pollees voted for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 18.5% incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, and 14% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko.

Respective exit-poll results were announced by the 1+1 TV channel.

At the same time, 9.1% of respondents backed the candidacy of Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko, 7.6% for Civic Initiative party leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko, 6.6% for former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chairperson, Ihor Smeshko – 6.6%, 5% for Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko, 3.7% for deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul.

Respective poll was conducted by the research companies of Kantar TNS and Info Sapiens and ordered by 1+1 TV channel.

About 20,000 respondents were questioned at exits of 600 ballot stations all over Ukraine except for special, foreign ballot stations and occupied territories.

The sampling error does not exceed 0.7%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Central Election Commission 45.08% of voters in 198 of 199 constituencies voted at presidential election as at 3 p.m.