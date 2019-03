As at 6 p.m., March 31, a total of 30.4% of pollees questioned by the actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 17.8% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko; and 14.2% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko at the presidential election.

This follows from the data provided by the consortium National Exit-Poll 2019, which unites Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, 9.8% of respondents voted for Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko; and 7.1% for Civic Initiative party leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko.

6.4% voted for former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ihor Smeshko, 4.8% for Chairperson of the Radical Party faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleh Liashko, 4.0% for deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul, 1.8% for former deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada (2012-2014) Ruslan Koshulynskyi.

The poll was conducted at 400 ballot stations: at 200 ballot stations by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and at the other 200 by the Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches.

A total of 17,890 of respondents took part in the poll.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.5%.

The final results of the exit-poll will be made public at 11 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the presidential election took place in Ukraine on March 31.

A total of 39 presidential candidates took part in the race.