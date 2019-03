At the presidential election on March 31, a total of 29.25% of pollees voted for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 19.9% - for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, 13.75% - for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko,

This follows from results of the exit-poll conducted by the SOCIS social and marketing researches center order by the Priamyi TV channel.

The results as at 7 p.m. were published on the air of the TV channel.

At the same time, 9.24% of pollees voted for Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko, and 7.91% for Civic Initiative party leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at 6 p.m., 30.4% voted for Zelenskyi, 17.8% - for Poroshenko and 14.2% - for Tymoshenko, according to the National Exit-Poll 2019.