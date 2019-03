The Central Election Commission has stated the absence of systemic violations during the voting at the presidential election.

The secretary of the Central Election Commission Nataliya Bernatska reported this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There were no systemic violations during the voting. There are individual cases, but they are classic for any voting process of any election campaign: there are cases of people photographing their will, individual cases of delivering people to separate polling stations, but in general the election is held in a standard mode. We hope that by 8 p.m. everything will continue in the same regime," she said.

Bernatska also said that from April 1, the CEC will begin accepting the original paper protocols of precinct election commissions on the voting results.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the polling stations at the presidential election in Ukraine opened for voters at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. on March 31, 2019.

Thirty-nine candidates take part in the presidential race.

Nearly 30 million voters in Ukraine and almost 0.5 million Ukrainians abroad are able to vote.

Officially, the voting results shall be set before April 10 inclusively.

If none of the candidates gains more than 50%, then the second round of election shall be scheduled for April 21.