Police Receives 1,612 Reports Of Irregularities In Presidential Election, 19 Criminal Cases Opened As Of 6 PM

The police received 1,612 reports of irregularities in the presidential election, 19 criminal proceedings were opened as of 6 p.m.

The press-service the Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As of 6 p.m., investigators included 19 reports to the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations. The police received 1,612 claims and reports of violations of electoral legislation,” reads the statement.

These facts are mainly related to illegal campaigning (112), voter bribery (35), ballot damage (30), ballot photographing (97), attempts to take a ballot from a polling station (10).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the polling stations at the presidential election in Ukraine opened for voters at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. on March 31, 2019.

Thirty-nine candidates take part in the presidential race.