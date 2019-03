The Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) urges bloggers, journalists and politicians not to make public the exit-poll results until 8 p.m.

The CVU director general Oleksii Koshel has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We urge bloggers, journalists, politicians to wait another four hours and not to publish any preliminary materials," he said.

According to him, the last two hours well-known journalists, bloggers, and also well-known politicians publish preliminary results of sociological polls at the exit of polling stations, the so-called exit polls in social networks,

“They do not refer to these structures, they submit these conclusions with reference to the symbols of the candidates, the colors of the candidates, but the voter can still find out these results. I want to remind you that such activity is prohibited by the current legislation of Ukraine,” Koshel emphasized.

In his opinion, the publication of such materials can be manipulative and not correspond to reality.

He also does not exclude the possibility that some candidate headquarters may artificially introduce non-existent results of opinion polls into the information field in order to manipulate public opinion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CVU stated that illegal campaigning, ballot photographing and troubles in the work of precinct election commissions are the main problems on election day.