The enterprises of the defense complex of Ukraine have developed and mastered the production of electromagnetic weapons.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Spetstechnoexport state self-supporting foreign trade enterprise, which is part of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

This weapon is designed to defeat various types of military electronic equipment, including power supply systems and data transmission systems.

Taking into account the high scientific content and considerable financial costs that were required to develop a new type of weapon, Spetstechnoexport in 2014-2015 worked to find foreign partners who were ready to invest in Ukrainian development and entered into an agreement with a defense company from India.

The attracted foreign funds were directed to the creation of scientific and technical documentation and the production of prototypes.

According to the principle of operation, a new electromagnetic weapon creates powerful electromagnetic radiation, which leads to the failure of electronic equipment, which is in the composition of weapons and military equipment, or creates significant obstacles to its regular functioning.

This type of weapon uses only the energy of electromagnetic radiation, so its action does not have a lethal effect on people, but it can destroy any equipment or infrastructure that is equipped with electronic systems.

Electromagnetic ammunition can be placed on both missile and aircraft carriers, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Spetstechnoexport signed a memorandum with Turkish Aselsan on the organization of joint production of radio communications in Ukraine.