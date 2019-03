Police To Open Criminal Proceedings On Fact Of Liashko Demonstrating Filled Ballot At Presidential Election

The police intends to open criminal proceedings upon the demonstration by the leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko of the filled ballot at the Presidential election.

The speaker of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Artem Shevchenko said this at a press briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We will enter (this information) into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations, determine the qualification and pass it on to the investigative body in coordination with the Prosecutor General’s Office,” he said.

According to him, in the actions of Liashko there are signs of crimes under Art. 159 (violation of the secrecy of the vote) of the Criminal Code.

On Sunday, March 31, after the voting, Liashko showed his filled-in ballot to journalists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police received 384 claims of violations of electoral legislation as at 2 p.m.