The President of Ukraine is also elected in Africa: how UN peacekeepers vote in DR Congo

Foreign polling station No. 900111 has been organized for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Goma, DR Congo. It is located in a camp of the Ukrainian national contingent that honorably represents Ukraine on the international arena, performing tasks under the aegis of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in DR Congo.

Bulletins to the polling station were delivered by diplomatic mail, so package safe and on time. The polling station election commission was formed among service personnel of the detachment, in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine.

The command of the detachment planned the rotation of the personnel in such a way that each serviceman is able to exercise the will, regardless of the place of deployment or the tasks that the detachment is performing on this day. After counting the votes, all necessary election documentation will be delivered to the Central Election Commission by a diplomatic representative, sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The polling station opened its doors in time, at 08:00 AM of the local time. Servicemen of 18 separate helicopter detachment and Ukrainian military observers in DR Congo show a high turnout, demonstrating an active public position. They say that each voice of every citizen of Ukraine is a brick which build the future of our country.

Assistant commander of the 18th separate helicopter detachment on communications with mass media, 1st Lieutenant Andrii Ostapiuk.