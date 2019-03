Opposition Platform - For Life: CEC Preparing For Legalization Of Mass Vote Rigging By Local Commissions

The Opposition Platform - For Life says the Central Election Commission is preparing for legalization of mass vote rigging by local election commissions.

The political party announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 30, at 11.50 p.m., the Central Election Commission adopted a decision which introduces that any higher commission is entitled to terminate powers of a member of lower commissions on the ground of a document drawn by members of the lower election commissions," said the headquarters of candidate Yurii Boiko.

The headquarters of candidate Yurii Boiko is holding monitoring to uncover violations of the election legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the polling stations at the presidential election in Ukraine opened for voters at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. on March 31, 2019.

39 presidential candidates take part in the presidential race.

Nearly 30 million voters in Ukraine and nearly 0.5 million Ukrainian citizens abroad are able to vote.

The official voting results shall be set until April 10 inclusively.

If none of the candidates gains more than 50%, then the second round of the presidential election shall be scheduled for April 21.