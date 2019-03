30% Of Military Personnel Vote In Special Voting Stations In JFO Zone - Opora

As of 10:00 a.m., in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions all special voting stations for the military opened on time, 30% of military personnel have already voted.

The Opora civil society network said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the CEC resolution No.554 of March 14, 79 special voting stations were created in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Thanks to this, servicemen who are in Donetsk region during the performance of their duties will be able to take part in the next presidential election in Ukraine on March 31, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, March 31, at 08:00 a.m., voting in the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Voting will last until 08:00 p.m.