The Central Election Commission (CEC) states that all precinct election commissions, except for one in Izmail of Odesa region, have begun work.

The Central Election Commission chairperson Tetiana Slipachuk said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Most work, except for three district commissions,” she said at the beginning of the briefing.

It is about two commissions in Izmail (Odesa region) and one in Kyiv region.

At the same time, during the briefing, Slipachuk reported that an updated information appeared.

"Now I am informed that there is already information that in fact only one voting station has some problems. The rest are already working: the ballots have already been delivered to Izmail, the voting is going on and the voting station is already working in Kyiv region," she said.

According to Slipachuk, the non-working voting station, where the seal of the district commission does not meet the established requirements, is also located in Izmail.

"We will have a CEC meeting in half an hour, where the work of this voting station will be unlocked. I want to assure the residents of Izmail that their votes will be taken into account, they will have the opportunity to express their will," she said.

The CEC chairperson reported that in some voting stations there were problems with the illegal use of the "Retired" stamp by members of the commission.

Slipachuk urged voters not to spoil the ballots.

Also, the head of the CEC urged voters not to violate the law: do not go into the voting booth with someone and do not take pictures of the completed ballot.

Besides, the CEC warned against the use of force or violence during the voting and promised to respond promptly to all such cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the voting in the presidential election takes place from 08:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m.