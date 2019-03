The police received 151 claims and reports related to violations of the electoral process.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 31, 2019, the police received 151 claims and reports related to the electoral process, including: in Donetsk region - 21, in Kyiv - 19, in Dnipropetrovsk region - 17, in Odesa region - 15, in Kharkiv region - 12, in Sumy and Kirovohrad region - 10 in each, in Zaporizhia region - 9, in Zakarpattia region - 6, in Luhansk and Kyiv regions - 5 in each, in Volyn and Kherson region - 4 in each, in Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions - 3 in each, in Vinnytsia and Mykolaiv regions - 2 in each, in Lviv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions - 1 in each.

These facts are mainly related to: illegal agitation - 13 (Kyiv - 8, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions - 1 in each); bribing a voter - 6 (Zakarpattia region - 2, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhia regions - 1 in each); ballot damage - 7 (Kherson region - 2, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr regions and Kyiv - 1 in each); photographing of ballots - 12 (Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions - 2 in each, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk regions and Kyiv - 1 each); cable theft - 1 (Kirovohrad region); an attempt to take a ballot from the polling station - 5 (Kyiv - 2, Zhytomyr, Luhansk and Chernihiv regions - 1 in each).

Criminal proceedings were initiated on one fact under Part 2 of Article 158-2 (Falsification of election documents) in Kherson region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, March 31, at 08:00 a.m., voting in the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Voting will last until 08:00 p.m.