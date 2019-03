Police Receives 71 Claims On Violations Of Electoral Legislation As Of 10:00 AM

As of 10:00 a.m., Sunday, the police received 71 claims and reports related to violations of the electoral process.

Olha Atamanova, deputy head of the press service of the National Police, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She indicated that as of 10:00 a.m., 71 claims had been received by the police.

Most of all (10) were in Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk region (9), Kharkiv region (7), Odesa region (6) and Kyiv (7).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, March 31, at 08:00 a.m., voting in the presidential election started in Ukraine.

Voting will last until 08:00 p.m.