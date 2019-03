Voting in the presidential election started in Ukraine on Sunday, March 31, at 08:00 a.m.

Voting will continue until 08:00 p.m., Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Ukraine, it is organized in 199 districts, while in 10 districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions - only partially.

Almost 30 million Ukrainians will be able to vote on 300,000 polling stations.

Election will not be held in 26 districts of the occupied territories of Donbas and the Russia-annexed Crimea.

Also, almost 0.5 million Ukrainians will be able to vote in 72 foreign countries in the 101 polling stations, while in Russia election is not organized.

Voting of Ukrainian citizens in Australia started at 11:00 p.m. on March 30 (Kyiv time), and voting abroad will be finished at 06:00 a.m. on April 1 (Kyiv time) in San Francisco (USA).

39 candidates are included in the ballots, and there is no “against all” column.

The candidates have no order numbers in the ballot, their names are arranged in alphabetical order and their date of birth, place of residence, post, party membership and subject of nomination are indicated.

Voting takes place in secret, the presence of other persons, photo or video fixation of the results of the expression of will are prohibited in the booth.

Election results are calculated based on the number of valid ballots, so ballots without marks, with several marks or intentionally spoiled do not affect the outcome of the vote.

If the voter made a mistake when filling out the ballot, he may ask the commission to change it for a new one, but not more than once.

Officially, the voting results must be set before April 10 inclusively.

If none of the candidates gains more than 50%, then the second round of election should be scheduled for April 21.

Following the results of the second round, the results of voting should be announced not later than May 1.

The inauguration of the President should take place before June 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, and Oleksandr Razumkov's Center for Economic and Political Research have created a consortium to hold an exit poll at the presidential election of March 31.

The 112 Ukraine and NewsOne television channels have commissioned the SORA Institute for Social Research and Consulting (Austria), the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Sociological Research, and the Social Monitoring Center will conduct a nationwide exit poll during the March 31 presidential election.