SBU: Russian Intelligence Agencies Create Copies Of Websites Of Ukrainian Mass Media And Organizations In Prep

Russian intelligence services have created copies of the websites of a number of Ukrainian mass media and organizations with the aim of launching cyber attacks during the upcoming Ukrainian presidential election.

The press service of the SBU announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the SBU has informed every potential target of the cyber attacks to ensure early response in case of attempts at real attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 14, the SBU terminated the activities of a group of hackers preparing to launch cyber attacks in Chernihiv region during the presidential election.

A resident of Chernihiv region, together with accomplices from the Russian Federation, attacked automated systems of state agencies with the aim of compromising their integrity.