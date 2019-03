President Petro Poroshenko’s election campaign headquarters has announced that cyber attacks have been launched against its database of election commission members, after which unidentified people began ending death threats to members of precinct election commissions in one district.

Member of Parliament Maksym Savrasov of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are currently feeling [the effects of] cyber attacks on the database in which our election commission members and observers are registered... After that, election commission members in one district whose mobile telephone numbers were included in the database have received a message stating that they will be executed if Poroshenko won at their polling stations," he said.

According to him, the messages were signed by the National Corpus, but the election campaign headquarters is hoping that they are actually not involved in this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the presidential election will take place on March 31.