SBU Launches Investigation Into Russian Use Of Ukrainian Port To Smuggle 36 Ground-To-Air Missiles

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched an investigation into the use of a Ukrainian port to smuggle 36 ground-to-air missiles by Russia.

The press service of the SBU announced this in a statement on its website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigation was launched after an illegal storage site containing 36 5V27D missiles for the S-125 Pechora anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Rosoboronexport open joint-stock company was found on the territory of Ukraine.

law enforcement officers have also seized RPG-7, RPG-18, and RPG-22 grenade launchers, TM-62M anti-tank mines, MON-100 anti-personnel mines, and TNT bombs weighing over 200 kilograms at a seaport in the course of the investigation.

Law enforcement officers also found grenades for the RPG-7 grenade launchers, packages of PG-7PM powder charge, and boxes of MVCH-62 electric detonators and fuses.

According to available information, Russia used Ukrainian ports as transit bases for supply of arms to third countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have found 36 Russian ground-to-air missiles for the Pechora anti-aircraft missile system at a port in Odesa region.