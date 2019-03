United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and the head of the European Union’s Delegation to Ukraine, Hugues Mingarelli, consider the uncertainty in the outcome of the Ukrainian presidential election as evidence of democracy.

The diplomats stated this at a meeting with members of the international election observation mission from the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yovanovitch said that what distinguishes Ukraine from some of its neighbors is that it is still unclear who will reach the second round of the presidential election one day before the first round. According to her, democracy is strong when election results are not predetermined.

Mingarelli expressed a similar point of view.

Mingarelli emphasized the competitive nature of the election. According to him, this is not the case in many countries in the region.

He stressed that local elections in Ukraine have been held in accordance with international standards since 2014.

Besides, German Ambassador to Ukraine Ernst Reichel expressed support for the mission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko declared on March 22 that he had the full support Yovanovitch.