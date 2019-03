Presidential Administration Head, Ihor Rainin, has declared UAH 723,904 of income for 2018.

This follows from his e-declaration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Rainin's spouse has declared UAH 234,305 of income.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Rainin has declared UAH 539,000 of income for 2017 and UAH 263,000 for 2016.

On August 29, 2016, President Petro Poroshenko dismissed Rainin as the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration and appointed him as the head of the Presidential Administration.