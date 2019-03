Russia Falls To 4th From 2nd Position In Terms Of Volume Of Private Remittances To Ukraine

The Russian Federation has fallen to the fourth from the second position in terms of the volume of private remittances to Ukraine.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The volume of the remittances to Ukraine in the fourth quarter of 2018 rose by 8.5% year over year to USD 2.833 billion.

At the same time, in 2018, the volume of remittances rose on the whole by 17.5% to USD 10.888 billion.

The remittances leader is the Republic of Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine has improved the method of calculation of remittances to Ukraine.