The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has completed the investigation of businessman Sergei Kurchenko, the owner of the East European Fuel and Energy Company (VETEK), in absentia.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kurchenko is suspected of committing a number of crimes.

In particular, he is suspected of taking possession of liquefied natural gas worth a total of UAH 2.1 billion belonging to the Ukrnafta oil company and the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company in collusion with officials of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the commission for auctioning crude oil, gas condensate, liquefied gas, and coal.

He is also suspected of taking possession of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s assets worth UAH 449.9 million, attempting to embezzle UAH 5.1 billion from Naftogaz of Ukraine, embezzling the stabilization loan of UAH 787.3 million that the National Bank of Ukraine provided to Real Bank, and embezzling UAH 4.7 billion from Real Bank through provision of loans to Kurchenko-controlled businesses suspected of being fictitious.

Kurchenko is also suspected of embezzling a total of UAH 865.8 million from Brokbusinessbank and UAH 1.4 billion from Brokbusinessbank through provision of loans to fictitious enterprises.

Besides, Kurchenko is suspected of embezzling a total of UAH 502 million from Ukrgazbank, embezzling UAH 2 billion from the Agrarian Fund, and engaging in fictitious entrepreneurship.

Kurchenko has been living outside Ukraine since February 2014. He is hiding from the investigative and judicial authorities to evade criminal responsibility.

According to Lutsenko, other people involved in the abovementioned crimes were identified during the course of the investigation.

To date, 98 individuals have been served with notifications of suspicion, including government officials (12 senior officials of government ministries and agencies, officials of the National Bank of Ukraine, 6 heads of regional administrations, and 14 executives of state-owned companies).

The criminal cases against 42 people have been sent to court for consideration.

So far, 27 people have been found guilty and four have been freed because of expiration of the statute of limitations.

The trials of 15 people are continuing.

Assets worth more than UAH 5 billion have been seized and losses totaling more than USD 1.5 billion have been compensated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court recently authorized investigation of Kurchenko in absentia.