At an extraordinary meeting on March 28, shareholders of Ukrnafta, Ukraine's biggest oil-mining company, prematurely terminated the powers of the board chairperson Mark Rollins from April 30 and appointed Oleh Hez as acting board chairperson from May 1.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to changes in the company's management structure, the shareholders of Ukrnafta decided to early terminate the powers of the incumbent chairperson of the board Mark Rollins on April 30, 2019. The purpose of this decision is to enable the newly appointed supervisory board to use its powers to elect and appoint the board chairperson of the Ukrnafta,” the statement reads.

According to the decision of the shareholders, from May 1, 2019, Oleh Hez, the deputy chairperson of the board and executive vice president for sales, will temporarily act as chairperson of the board of the Ukrnafta until a new head is elected in the order provided by the new company charter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, 2015, Ukrnafta shareholders elected Rollins as the board chairperson of the company, in September 2015, he assumed his duties in this position.

In 2018, Ukrnafta, according to preliminary results, increased profit 65.1 times or by UAH 6.526 billion to UAH 6.628 billion year over year.

In 2018, the company increased oil and condensate production by 5% to 1.4 million tons and paid UAH 7.8 billion of rent payments to budgets of all levels.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company owns a 50% plus 1 share in Ukrnafta, Littop Enterprises Limited 13.6%, Bridgemont Ventures Limited 13.6%, and Bordo Management Limited 12.9%.

Other shareholders own 9.9% of the shares in the company.