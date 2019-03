The director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, (KIIS), Volodymyr Paniotto, believes that actor Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who leads in all opinion polls ahead of the March 31 presidential election, could fail to reach the second round of the presidential election if there is a very low voter turnout in the first round.

Paniotto was speaking at a roundtable, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are certain scenarios in which Zelenskyi could fail to reach the second round – if the turnout is very low and his supporters do not come out to vote. For now, I would not undertake to predict which of these three candidates will reach the second round, although the most likely ones are Zelenskyi and Poroshenko," he said.

Paniotto was commenting on the results of the latest opinion polls conducted by KIIS in conjunction with the Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 27.6% of the respondents in a poll conducted by the Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives fund and KIIS said they were willing to vote for Zelenskyi, 18.2% for incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, and 12.8% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Yulia Tymoshenko in the presidential election.