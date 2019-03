NACP Finds Violations In Financial Reports Of 17 Presidential Candidates And Sends Materials On Zelenskyi And

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) found violations in the interim financial reports on the use of electoral funds for the election campaign of 17 presidential candidates, and the materials on the head of the Kvartal 95 studio Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the head of the Civic Position party Anatolii Hrytsenko were sent to the National Police.

NACP member Nataliya Korchak said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The NACP received 44 interim reports. 22 of them were without violations of the electoral legislation. 5 reports were with zero funds. In 17 reports we found violations," she said.

One violation concerned the wrong execution of the report, and the rest - the formation of a report with a tax debt.

"Responsibility for receiving a contribution with the appropriate restriction is borne by the fund managers. When they find out that the funds were received with tax debt, they are obliged to transfer them to the state budget... Regarding the managers of Mr. Hrytsenko and Mr. Zelenskyi, materials about non-return or ignoring the return are sent to the National Police," said Korchak.

The interim reports contain information on the receipt and use of funds as of March 18.

Final reports on candidates with information on the receipt and use of funds as of March 29 should be by April 15.

No restrictions on the size of the election fund are provided by law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko, chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, and deputy chairperson of the Opposition bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksandr Vilkul, have spent more than any other candidates for their campaign.

As at March 18, Poroshenko spent UAH 407.8 million, Tymoshenko - UAH 163.7 million, and Vilkul - UAH 111.4 million.