The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) submitted the first indictment to the court.

The Director of the SBI, Roman Truba, said this at the briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, this is an indictment against a police officer who is accused of abuse of power.

Truba said that a law enforcement officer attacked one of the detainees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation intends to work in a special regime during the presidential election.