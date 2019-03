Foreign Ministry: Voting In Ukrainian Presidential Elections In San Francisco Will End At 06:00 AM On April 1

Voting in the Ukrainian presidential elections in San Francisco (United States) will end at 06:00 a.m. on April 1.

Serhii Pohoreltsev, the director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ consular service department, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Voting will begin at the overseas polling station in Australia at 11:00 p.m., Kyiv time, on March 30. Voting at the polling station in San Francisco should end at 06:00 a.m., Kyiv time, on April 1," he said.

According to him, 101 precinct election commissions have been established in 72 countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Central Election Commission has delivered 420,342 ballot papers to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for voting in the Ukrainian presidential elections at foreign polling stations.

The CEC has set up 101 overseas precinct election commissions for the March 31 presidential elections.