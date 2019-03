SBU: Russian Secret Services Step Up Activities To Influence Elections In Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine says the Russian secret services have stepped up their activities to influence the presidential elections in the country through social networks in the Internet.

The press center of the SBU announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the SBU officers have exposed an agent net of internet propagandists comprising residents of Kyiv region, Odesa region, Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhia region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, and Chernihiv region.

Since January 1, the SBU has documented 17 facts of interference of Russian secret services in the election processes through spreading fake information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 19, 2019, the SBU stopped an attempt of the Russian secret services to prepare disruption of the electoral process after the first round of the upcoming presidential election.